Iggy Azalea Adds Singer Sophia Scott To "Sex On The Beach" Single

Weeks ago, Iggy Azalea announced that she would be taking a break from her music career. The rapper has been building her brand for years in the entertainment industry, and she stated that she has decided to shine a light on her other interests for a time before returning to the studio. With the announcement came an explanation regarding her next album End of an Era that is slated to drop next week.

“'End of an Era' is so special to me because after I drop my album next month I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music," she wrote at the time. "I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future. Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!"

She's recently shared the album's tracklist and on Friday (August 6), Iggy delivered her latest single, "Sex on the Beach." She previously shared her track "I Am the Strip Club," and this time around, Iggy added singer Sophia Scott to the mix, bringing a dance-ready, summer vibe. It seems that Iggy is closing this chapter with more club-type hits, so stream "Sex on the Beach" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Calling my line party outside

Top of the hill Hollywood sign

Sex on the beach no stress have a drink

I left on a boat shake ass to the beat

Smile at the moon as we get lost

Use my talent the room turn to red sauce