In the past, Iggy Azaela has kept her and Playboi Carti's song, Onyx, off of social media. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words," she wrote on social media a while back. However, as of lately, she's been eager to share images of him with the world.

A few days ago, on July 26, the "Fancy" rapper shared a picture of the curly-haired toddler. As he stood in front of a body of water, he stuck his index finger up and smiled widely at the camera. Iggy captioned the picture, "Onyx is such a cute. I can't handle it."

Yesterday, she continued showing off her bundle of joy by posting him on her Instagram page for her 16.5 million followers to see. While she sat in a makeup chair, her 2-year-old sat on her lap. The two threw up peace signs and stuck their tongue out for the camera as it snapped their pictures. The Australian native wrote, "Me & my bestie go everywhere together. Never not with me."

The post has garnered over 250,000 likes and she pinned a comment from a fan that said, "Name a more powerful duo? I'll wait [fire emoji."

Iggy's love for her son doesn't just stop at sharing photos. Earlier this year, the 32-year-old got her son inked on her. The sketch showed her child as an angel with a bow and arrow and wings. It also had him wearing a sash with his name on it.