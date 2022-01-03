Two of Houston's major Instagram influencers are beefing, and Kanye West has somehow been dragged into the middle of it. Just a few days ago, the "Jesus Walks" rapper was spotted partying with Yasmine Lopez, causing some rumours to fly, but following a rumoured altercation with another local social media star, she's claiming that it was actually Michaela Mendez who slept with Ye.

The drama began when Mendez turned to her Instagram page to accuse Lopez of being naked in bed with her man."I let someone bring me out of character today," Mendez told her Instagram followers last week, publicly addressing her beef with the other creator. "I walked in on @theyasminelopez naked on my bed with my man. She's desperate for attention and clearly not happy with her life. So much betrayal, it's wicked. I'm hurt beyond words," she vented.





Mendez went on, further airing her grievances following the alleged infidelity. "This chick is sick in the head," she said. "You knew I was just pregnant with his baby and you deliberately disrespected my relationship [by] being thirsty. When I walked in he had his back turned and you were begging for attention. How does it feel that he didn't wanna f*ck your loose c*****?" she continued, aggressively verbally attacking Lopez.

"I never cheated," she insisted. "Yasmine is throwing out false narratives to justify her forcing herself on my boyfriend. She literally told me yesterday that I deserve better and now told me she was always attracted to me. Now I realize even more she always wanted to be me... From linking with my ex-fiance to now me talking into you on the bed playing with your cat."

Mendez then seemingly threatened Lopez, adding, "I have videos of things you don't want out so be very careful. Your own baby dad [hit me up] saying how foul you are. Go home to your son. [You're] going to hell frfr. God doesn't reward ugly." In another post, the OnlyFans creator said that she would "leak videos of [Lopez] on Discord saying all the men in the industry [she's] f*cked."

"Instead of running away, you could have apologized for throwing yourself at my boyfriend. I literally confided in you during my pregnancy, snake ass hoe," she concluded her rant.

It didn't take long for Lopez to shoot back with her side of the story. "I never even respond to ignorance, but this right here has got to be the most [cap] story ever," she began. "These people really are delusional. I went to my best friend's birthday celebration then hopped on the plane back to my son. First, y'all say I'm [f*cking with] Kanye, now this. The internet is definitely undefeated."

In her next story, the influencer turns the conversation back towards Mendez, alleging that she slept with the Yeezus rapper. "I wasn't even [gonna] say nothing, but sis, didn't you go f*ck Kanye at the post oak, now [you're] crying about [an] 18-year-old little boy, talking about that's your man? And have the nerve to say I [f*ck] with him? LMFAO BEAT IT."

"All that Kanye shit was NOT me," Lopez's post reads. "That's why sis really mad. She threw that LIL old cat and didn't get the recognition she wanted. Here you go baby! Pop yo shiii." She then shared a picture of the man who Mendez was referring to her in her initial post, who she allegedly found in bed with her former friend.

"Sis damn near 30 online crying about a little boy who just turned 17. Tryna [say] I f*cked her man? Sis goneeee head. You should've ran with the Kanye story you goofy [clown]. Now you out here looking like a pedophile," Lopez wrote over the photo. "Idk who that LIL BOY f*ck but it ain't me. Not even on my worst day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Mendez (@michaelamendez)

She then informed readers that she's "a woman who likes to be kept... not a sugar momma or auntie." Her ruthless response went on in another slide, saying, "I'd be mad too. I understand you just had an abortion last week, f*cked Kanye last night just to get sent back to cry on IG. But sis please don't attach my name to this. It's delusional and sick in the head. I hope you get the clout [you] want and it puts some coins in your pocket."

As she finished spilling the tea Lopez shared that Mendez had just asked her to make videos for OnlyFans together. "Hoe you a fan!!!!" she told the model. "Talking about I be playing with [you]. NAH [you] played yourself. Y'all go follow her... Make sure [you] like and comment! I hope Ye sends his hit squad after you. If you disappear we know it wasn't an accident."

Check out the entire messy back-and-forth below and let us know who's side you're taking in the comments.





