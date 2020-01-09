With over ten million followers on Instagram alone, it should come to no surprise that Instagram and fitness model, Tammy Hembrow's DMs are flooding with suitors looking to get in contact with the Australian socialite. However, on a recent episode of her podcast Hanging With The Hembrows featuring and co-hosted by her sisters, Emilee and Amy, Tammy revealed that tons of athletes have been reaching out to her in hopes that they can connect on a more intimate level.

Without naming any names, Tammy spilled the tea stating: "I swear to God, every single athlete in the world has slipped into my DMs." The social media starlet took things a step further when she read an anonymous DM from an unnamed athlete on air saying, “Are you still with yours? Asking for a friend."

Tammy then followed up reading the message declaring, "Everyone who’s on that whole team has messaged me."

The relationship status of the 25-year-old fitness entrepreneur remains a mystery but she did go on to state that she'd be willing to give someone a shot if she deemed them worthy of her time and attention. After splitting with her ex-fiance, Reece Hawkins, in 2018, whom she shares two children with, Tammy Henbrow has been connected to both Tyga and Odell Beckham Jr.

The Kardashian affiliate and mother of two has left a lot of room for interpretation as to who and what 'entire sports team' might have their sights on the blonde bombshell. From the outside looking in the general public can only speculate. Check out the clip of Tammy revealing what's going down in her DMs in the video provided below as well as some of her latest Instagram posts.