As Zendaya's portfolio continues to expand, the hyphenate may very well be eyeing yet another hat to wear in the form of a director.

In a new conversation with British Vogue, Zendaya admits to wanting to try directing on for size, but she carries only one stipulation--to make a project with Black female leads.

On the topic of her current experiences and the legacy she'd hope to leave behind, Zendaya reveals that she hopes for a body of work that reflects the "catalyst for change" that she believes art to be.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

"If I ever do become a film-maker, I know that the leads of my films will always be black women," she tells the publication. "I gotta hurry up and figure out how to f*cking become a director, man. I’m trying, I’m learning every day, I really am. There’s so much I want to do.”

All the while, she is in no rush to put a date to it, and remains comfortable following the cadence of her success.

"I’ve never been like, ‘I want to do this at this time, then from this age, I want to do this.’ One day I’ll have a family, but I’m not trying to put a number on it," she says at one point. "It’ll happen if it’s meant to happen."