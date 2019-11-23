The last we posted on Idris Elba was how Jamie Foxx talked him out of taking the lead role in Django Unchained. "You’re beautiful black ass riding up on a horse, there’s going to be some problems for everyone," Jamie joked, referring to Idris' English heritage for a role that's based on American history. Idris' latest role he's secured is to star in The Harder They Fall and we think it's safe to say no one will be taking this one from him.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As Deadline reports, Jeymes Samuel will be making his directorial debut and the film will be produced by Jay-Z, James Lassiter (The Pursuit of Happyness) and Lawrence Bender (Pulp Fiction) and will stream on Netflix. Jay Z and Jeymes will also handle the soundtrack. "When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, he reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge," the publication details of the synopsis.

No word on the when the movie will hit the streaming platform but we can only assume more stars will sign on to star in the movie before any official trailers arrive.