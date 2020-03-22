Idris Elba was one of the first high-profile celebrities to test positive for Coronavirus. The actor, as well as his wife Sabrina Dhowre, spoke with Oprah on Facetime, Saturday, to discuss how he is handling the situation, according to Deadline.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"Like millions of people all over the world, I've been staying safer at home for over a week now. I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, & uncertain. Bc of that, I want to offer some hope & gather thought leaders & people going through it to add some perspective," Oprah explained on Twitter.

"Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together."

"One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race, as a human race," Elba says in a two-minute clip Oprah shared on social media. He continues to say that the whole situation will force us to see ourselves and the world differently.

The interview is a part of Oprah's new series on Apple TV+, Oprah Talks COVID-19. You can watch the first episode here.