Idris Elba is “part of the conversation” to replace Daniel Craig as the titular character in the James Bond franchise, producer Barbara Broccoli revealed in an interview with Deadline, this week. 2021's No Time To Die was the last film starring Craig.

“Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat,” Broccoli said.



She continued: “I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savor, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.”

The host mentions Pierce Brosnan, who played Bond in the '80s and '90s, and how he landed the role after fans called for him to be cast.

Rumors have linked Elba with Bond for years. Back in April 2021, he acknowledged that “the rumors about Bond have always chased me," and added, "Listen, my poor mum is like ‘One day you’re going to get it!’ I was like ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther!’ I’m definitely doing that.”

