Idris Elba Debuts "The YARDIE Mixtape" Inspired By His "YARDIE" Film

After making a stunning musical debut via a show-stealing appearance on Wiley's "Boasty" cut, Idris Elba has returned with a full-length project designed to align with the hyphenate's 2018 directorial debut for his YARDIE film.

On his Idris Elba Presents: The YARDIE Mixtape, the talented Brit cooks up 14 different original tracks that align with dialogue and original scoring from the film to make for one massive effort and highlight of Elba's resume.

“Making a film as director allowed me, for the first time, to influence the music, in this case reggae,” Idris Elba shares of the new drop through an official statement. “I had the best seat in the house, music and film. So this mixtape is the aftershock of YARDIE, a collection of tunes that extends my love affair with the film. It was a true collaboration and everyone on the tape could relate to YARDIE.”