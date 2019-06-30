Newlyweds Idris and Sabrina Elba recently sat down with Vogue to put their relationship to the test. The couple was questioned by British Week in a segment dedicated to testing their newlywed knowledge. In addition to their cover story which was grasped in the July issue of the magazine, the duo discussed why they chose to get married in Morocco along with their love of travel. They offer us the ultimate couple goals vibes as they discuss how they have been inseparable since the day they met one another. Most importantly, they dive into the questions to test just how they know each other. Additionally, Idris Elba discusses his guilty pleasures and Sabrina describes her favorite place. The two also enter a comical (and adorable debate) about who is the messiest around the house. Watch the video below as the happy couple plays "Mr. & Mrs." with Vogue.

Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre (now Elba) tied the knot earlier this year. The two officially exchanged vows yesterday but the wedding celebrations have spanned over three days. On Thursday, the family and friends of the bride attended a "colours of the Souk" themed dinner at the Amenjena. Tonight (April 27th), the couple is set to attend an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental.