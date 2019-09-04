IDK has been a rising force in the rap game, though never quite achieving the mainstream recognition befitting of his skillset. Still, that never stopped the self-proclaimed "Maryland-Ass" rapper from creatively thriving. Now, his journey has reached yet another milestone stop with Is He Real?, his most ambitious and stacked album thus far. Boasting a rapper's delight worth of features, including J.I.D & Pusha T on the same track, Burna Boy, DMX, Tyler The Creator, and more. It should be noted that prior to the album's release, IDK was adamant about keeping his features secret, a testament to his greater sense of vision.

Like his previous work, Is He Real? is highly conceptual in execution, playing out in a manner that's both particular and scattershot; clearly, IDK understands the construct of the album as a means of storytelling and uses it to his advantage. The end result is a musical mish-mash of brevity, eclectic production, insane flows, introspection, and much more. There's something for everyone really, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Is He Real? emerge atop a few more niche year-end lists.

If you're moved by curiosity and/or loyalty to IDK's cause, be sure to check this one out this second. If you already have, chime in below - are ya'll feeling this one?