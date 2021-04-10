IDK Takes On Pharrell's "Frontin'" For His Latest Cover

Rap music often gets "covered" by other artists but they don't necessarily fall under hip-hop. It seems that IDK is changing that narrative through his own efforts. Between collaborating with groups like Spillage Village and sharing his own original records, the rapper's takes on records like Brent Faiyaz' "Gravity" ft. Tyler, The Creator and transforms it into something of his own. He's also done the same with songs like "Back In Blood."

This week, the rapper took on a classic Pharrell record for his latest cover. Flexing his falsetto delivery, IDK shares his own take on Skateboard P's 2003 debut single "Frontin'" ft. Jay-Z. IDK enlists a live orchestra to bring his rendition of the record to life and it doesn't disappoint.

Check out IDK's cover of "Frontin" below.

Quotable Lyrics

You used to pitch me the idea of you on my dick

Whenever we split, like banana and empty the clip

'Cause we be at war, then ome together like an eclipse



