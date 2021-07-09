mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

IDK Shares "USEE4YOURSELF" Ft. Young Thug, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica, Offset, Slick Rick

Erika Marie
July 09, 2021 00:13
USEE4YOURSELF
IDK

The stacked 17-track album is one that will elicit several spins.


Hip Hop fans have been treated to several impressive releases from IDK over the last few weeks. The artist has been preparing for the release of his latest effort USEE4YOURSELF, an album that he first revealed at the top of June. "The idea of love is a complicated thing," he wrote on Instagram. "It’s even more complicated for a black man in an environment that limits your vulnerability. I needed the truth to heal. I’m only now starting to see that.

It was rumored that USEE4YOURSELF was supposed to arrive last year, but after being delayed due to the quarantine and the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, IDK has finally delivered his sophomore project. The album hosts features from Young Thug, Swae Lee, Sevyn Streeter, Offset, Slick Rick, Westside Gunn, Jay Electronica, Lucky Daye, Rico Nasty, MF DOOM, T-Pain, and SiR. Stream USEE4YOURSELF and let us know which track(s) are standouts for you.

Tracklist

1. 3018091821
2. Santa Monica Boulevard
3. Dogs Don't Lie
4. Truth
5. PradadaBang ft. Young Thug
6. Shoot My Shot ft. Offset
7. Red ft. MF Doom, Jay Electronica, Westside Gunn
8. Jelly
9. Puerto Rico ft. Lucky Daye
10. Temporary Love ft. SiR
11. 10 Feet ft. T-Pain
12. Keto ft. Swae Lee, Rico Nasty
13. 1995
14. Peleton
15. Hey Auntie ft. Slick Rick
16. Cry in Church ft. Sevyn Streeter
17. Closure 

IDK Young Thug Swae Lee Sevyn Streeter Offset Slick Rick Westside Gunn Jay Electronica Lucky Daye Rico Nasty MF DOOM T-Pain SiR
