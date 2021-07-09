IDK Shares "USEE4YOURSELF" Ft. Young Thug, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica, Offset, Slick Rick

Hip Hop fans have been treated to several impressive releases from IDK over the last few weeks. The artist has been preparing for the release of his latest effort USEE4YOURSELF, an album that he first revealed at the top of June. "The idea of love is a complicated thing," he wrote on Instagram. "It’s even more complicated for a black man in an environment that limits your vulnerability. I needed the truth to heal. I’m only now starting to see that.

It was rumored that USEE4YOURSELF was supposed to arrive last year, but after being delayed due to the quarantine and the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, IDK has finally delivered his sophomore project. The album hosts features from Young Thug, Swae Lee, Sevyn Streeter, Offset, Slick Rick, Westside Gunn, Jay Electronica, Lucky Daye, Rico Nasty, MF DOOM, T-Pain, and SiR. Stream USEE4YOURSELF and let us know which track(s) are standouts for you.

Tracklist

1. 3018091821

2. Santa Monica Boulevard

3. Dogs Don't Lie

4. Truth

5. PradadaBang ft. Young Thug

6. Shoot My Shot ft. Offset

7. Red ft. MF Doom, Jay Electronica, Westside Gunn

8. Jelly

9. Puerto Rico ft. Lucky Daye

10. Temporary Love ft. SiR

11. 10 Feet ft. T-Pain

12. Keto ft. Swae Lee, Rico Nasty

13. 1995

14. Peleton

15. Hey Auntie ft. Slick Rick

16. Cry in Church ft. Sevyn Streeter

17. Closure