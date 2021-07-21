IDK Puts In Work In New LA Leakers Freestyle

Though IDK can definitely spit bars, having proven as much time and again, the rapper tends to operate as a visionary first. Sometimes, the song simply doesn't call for spazzing out, and IDK will prioritize whatever will most benefit the album as a whole. Still, the rapper can hold his own, and today he hit up the LA Leakers (who have been on a murderous tear these days) to issue a reminder of how he gets down behind the mic.

Over Brent Faiyaz and Drake's "Wasting Time," IDK wastes little time in catching a stride. "Look at my past, and look at all of the people that I passed," he begins. "Reminiscing about days they used to laugh / these days I hit 105 and do the dash / on accident, didn't know this car was that fast / my biggest fear is reaching my limits to go and crash / that's figuratively, who's the best new rapper, I figured it's me."

He proceeds to make a compelling case, bringing a subtle intensity to the laid-back instrumental as he strings together a relentless verse. Check it out for yourself, and if you like what you hear, show IDK some love by checking out his new album USEE4YOURSELF right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

That's figuratively, who's the best new rapper, I figured it's me

Think about it, most these n***as focused on writtens and beats

That's cute, I do the same shit while running the streets

Running my label, running my staff, and still can compete

