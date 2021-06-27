Fresh off his partnership with Harvard’s new music program, IDK has inked himself another deal, this time with Nike. The UK rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he’s apart of “team swoosh.”

“The ink just dried. Im officially apart of of the Swoosh family. â @nike,” he tweeted out while sharing a couple pictures of his Nike cake that he celebrated with. Although its unclear what the deal is for, it looks like IDK will be designing some exclusive sneakers.

On Friday, IDK decided to share another clip on twitter, this time of him designing some blank Nike Air Force One’s, presumably working on his new deal. During which, he had an unreleased Young Thug feature playing in the background that he said was on the way. Called "PradadaBang," the song finds Thugger rapping: "I'm at the bed, beatin' it down/ Pray for I make all my rounds/ I beat that ho with no sound/ Bitch, know I'm YSL-bound / Know half a mil' for a show, ho/ watch me control the whole crowd/ Jewelry on, ain't no choice but be loud/ Ice on my neck like I drowned." Take a listen (below) and let us know what you think.