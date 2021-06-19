IDK is partnering with Harvard University for a new music business program, catered to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, that will help students understand the ins and outs of the music industry and decide whether they would like to pursue a career in it. The rapper announced that applications for No Label Academy are now open with a new post on Instagram.

“We belong in the places where few of us exist,” he wrote, earlier this week. “I’m making sure the world sees that. Applications for my music business course catered to Black Indigenous People of Color @ Harvard are open. Apply now. It takes 5mins.”



The program requires no prior experience with music or as an artist and will come with no additional expenses for admitted students.

“Anyone aspiring to do music as a business must think like and excel as an entrepreneur. There must be a foundation of knowledge and how to apply that knowledge. Learning from experience is one way; learning from ‘the experienced’ is another,” he said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. “I’m happy to support initiatives that help learners understand how to make wise decisions.”

No Label Academy will run from August 21 through August 30. Prior to the start of the program, IDK will have released his upcoming album, USee4Yourself, which is expected to hit streaming platforms on July 9th.

