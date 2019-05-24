IDK Is On The "Digital" Dash In His New Single

Maryland-raised rapper IDK has been on the grind for years and after welcoming himself to the XXL Freshman List last year, he truly hit his stride. He turned his frustration into a focused passion for the art, going even harder than he had in the past. After dropping "Trigger Happy" a few weeks ago, IDK got back on his grind and is now introducing us all to the first song from his upcoming album.

Is He Real is officially on the way and while we'll have to wait for the full project to appear later this year, IDK has come through with some new vibes to get us pumped for its release. "Digital" sees the Maryland artist transitioning between his rapping and singing flows, mastering both as he experiences a graphic flashback throughout the three-minute cut. A video was released alongside the new track, which you can peep below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Flashback, digital dash

He used to run with a gun and a mask

He used to take all your shit in a stash

Now he a good boy, used to be bad