IDK Is Back With "In My White Tee"

IDK is making a return since he dropped Is He Real? in September of last year. The DMV-bred rapper has been lowkey since then, popping up once back in January for his "Hello Freestyle" with JPEGMAFIA. Is He Real? allowed IDK to cement his position as a young creative with clout, an artist who is unafraid to channel the influence of his OGs just as much as he experiments with them.

IDK often is his most enigmatic when he's rapping over hard bangers, and that's exactly what's happening on In My White Tee. The production is hollow and bare, drum-centric, with IDK's voice booming over top. The rapper delivers the new single with a music video that's entirely shot in black and white, with spurts of red to echo his lyrics: "n*ggas out here tryna put the red on my white tee," he raps, insinuating that there are those who wish death on him. "But success is unlikely," he says.

Take a look at the new visuals and let us know what you think. The rapper also appears to be giving away money to his fans in conjunction with the music video premiere, head to his IG page to see more details on that.

Quotable Lyrics

Approach with caution

No robitussin

I’m sick I'm coughing

If the .44 sparking

I spit you coffin

Please close your coffin

Leave you dead you tossed in Dawson creek