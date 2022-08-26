IDK Heats Up New Music Friday With 2-Track Bundle, "W13 (Free Slime/Drive)"

Earlier this summer, fans of 30-year-old IDK were more than pleased with his collaborative Simple album with Kaytranada. Before the season ends, the rapper and producer has returned with more music in the form of a two-pack called W13.

On the first title, "Drive," the recording artist professes his feelings for the one he adores over a jazzy beat. "For your love, I’ll take my time / For your kiss, I’ll risk what’s mine," IDK sings.

"Free Slime" focuses more on themes of freedom manifesting in the real world – particularly in the tough times of our current world. "Gotta live it up cuz I might die today / Everyday vacation I’m on holiday," the boundary-pushing artist reflects.

While he's been showing out with the steady new releases this summer, IDK has made it clear in the past that he doesn't compare himself to his contemporaries. "I'm in competition with myself and only me. And I'm whooping my ass every time," he shared in a press release.

Stream the W13 two-pack on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sippin' on that pink, ain't got no belly ache

Hit a n*gga up and then we celebrate

Make him close his eyes, I'll make them meditate

All while dodgin' the subpoena, can't get no subpoena