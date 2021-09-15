IDK Goes In On Drake's "Champagne Poetry" For New Freestyle

Anytime Drake drops an album, or even a song, it's bound to pick up steam one way or another. The rapper's ear for beats, specifically, has spurred plenty of freestyles, whether it's a song like "0 to 100" or "Started From The Bottom." Certified Lover Boy presented plenty of opportunities for MCs to show-and-prove over Drake's choice of production. So far, it seems as if the intro track "Champagne Poetry" is earning quite some attraction from elite MCs who are putting their own spin on the record.

This week, IDK slid through with his own rendition of "Champagne Poetry." Before getting into the bars, he does flex his vocal chops over the smooth Masego sample. The impressive display of lyrical exercise was apparently entirely off the top of the dome as IDK stated in the comment section of the song's YouTube page.

Check out the freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

I should be modest

Maybe being top 10 was not it

The thought of even trying make me vomit

Mom's spaghetti but I'm armed and ready

Ran out of bullets, machete