IDK Flexes On New Banger "Just Like Martin"

IDK has been an interesting artist to follow these past few years, having proven himself to be lyrically adept while equally unafraid to pull back and flex over hard-hitting bangers. It's not uncommon to see the young rapper experiment on a stylistic level, and today he's come through with another new track, the ChaseTheMoney-produced "Just Like Martin."

For the occasion, ChaseTheMoney blessed IDK with a percussive instrumental, one that invites the lyricist to flex to the best of his ability. As a general rule, flexing is more effective with a laid-back flow. "When the last time you seen a ni*a this fine, with a mind so smart and a future this bright?'" he boasts. "Bitch, give me that pussy like Webbie, I'm tied / for the next three hours, right now I feel fine." While some might feel that IDK is holding back from his true potential, others will no doubt appreciate his effortless approach to crafting bangers -- and make no mistake, ChaseTheMoney certainly delivers in that regard.

Do you think IDK is living up to expectations with his recent batch of singles?

