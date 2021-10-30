IDK Drops "USEE4YOURSELF (Deluxe)" With New Features From Trippie Redd & More

IDK has released a deluxe edition of his recent album, USEE4YOURSELF, which now features Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, Royce Da 5’9, and more. The new version includes nine bonus tracks.

Trippie pops up for the single, “Dinner Date," bouncing back and forth with IDK for the chorus as well as supplying the second verse. Royce Da 5’9 appears on “Dogs Don’t Lie," while Yachty taps in for "King Alfred Plan."

The release of USEE4YOURSELF's deluxe version is paired up with a new documentary from IDK which includes Pharrell Williams, Young Thug, Kevin Durant, Zane Lowe, Offset, Lil Yachty, Mike Dean, among others.

The 15-minute Making USEE4YOURSELF (Mini Documentary) sees IDK discuss his music, his experience teaching at Harvard, and more.

Check out USEE4YOURSELF (Deluxe) below.