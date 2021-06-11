mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

IDK Drops Off Another One With "Peloton"

Mitch Findlay
June 11, 2021 12:30
Peloton
IDK

IDK tackles the conundrum of love and asks the tough questions on his melodic new single "Peloton."


IDK has come through to deliver a new single "Peloton," continuing his streak of impressive and stylistically diverse loosies. Though certainly capable of spitting bars when the occasion calls for it, IDK also knows when to pull back and reflect. "Peloton" is one such occasion, as IDK shares his side of a relationship saga, bearing his heart and showcasing some melodic chops on the confessional single.

Fielding advice from all corners -- "My mama told me 'Treat her like a lady' / My ni*ga say 'Treat her like a thot'" -- IDK looks inward for a conclusion. He proceeds to channel 50 Cent on "21 Questions," hitting his potential love interest with some true head-scratchers. "What if they call you a bitch and you look at me, And I say, "Trick, I am not your security"?" he asks. "Like, what would you think? Would you be in shock or not even blink?"

Check out the melodic new track from "IDK" now, and show some love in the comments below. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

What if they call you a bitch and you look at me
And I say, "Trick, I am not your security"?
Like, what would you think?
Would you be in shock or not even blink?

