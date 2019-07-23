mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

IDK Delivers Hard-Hitting Piano Banger "24"

Mitch Findlay
July 23, 2019 12:55
IDK

IDK explores themes of "mo money mo problems" with brief yet impactful "24."


IDK has cemented himself as an exciting lyricist to watch, though it's been a minute since his last studio album IWASVERYBAD. Still, the DMV native has kept himself busy with a few clutch releases, most recently by way of new single "24." Premiering the dark piano banger via Zane Lowe's Beats 1, IDK took a moment to break down the thematic core of his latest release.

"I'm bragging about what they call the root of evil, you feel what I'm saying?" he explains. "You know, I'm not the type of dude that talks shit about money all the time and things like that, but in this song, you know, that's what I wanted to do to prove that particular point." Whether his ultimately point shines through is open to interpretation, but IDK certainly makes due with the limited time he has. Despite the brevity, "24" checks off a variety of boxes, with a hard-hitting beat, a solid hook, and enough character to hold water. What do you think about this one?

Quotable Lyrics

When the money fall, I'ma slap that ass, clap
When the money go, you don't slap ass, that's facts
If the money low I'ma wear a strap

IDK new song
