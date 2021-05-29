IDK Delivers A Go-Go Mix Of "Shoot My Shot"

IDK has been in the game for quite some time now. Formerly known as Jay IDK, he released a slew of mixtapes under that name before releasing his debut album Is He Real in 2019 with uncredited guest appearances from DMX, Pusha T, JID, Tyler the Creator, Burna Boy, and more.

He experienced a new wave of recognition this year after dropping his fiery collab with Offset "Shoot My Shot." The duo unleashed the single in late April and from the looks of it, it's shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of his career thus far.

The London-born, Maryland-raised artist recruits production duo New Impressionz for a re-imagined go-go mix of the single. Much of the original lyrics remain intact in the drum-heavy new go-go mix of the song, relying heavily on the catchy hook of the OG song. Notably, Offset's verse in the original song is also omitted.

Stream the New Impressionz Go-Go mix of "Shoot My Shot" and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

When I used to shoot my shot, you a Matrix

Now you reappear, but I hate tricks

Look, nobody likes a fake ho

Bitch, love who I am, not my bankroll

But I'm up, so that is not realistic