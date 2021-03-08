IDK Covers Pooh Shiesty & Lil Durk's "Back In Blood" With Fiery Freestyle

Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk have a hit record on their hands with "Back In Blood". The entire world (aside from Yaya Mayweather) seems to have fallen in love with the rising Memphis rapper and the Chicago veteran's single, which has taken Pooh's career to new heights. Selling over a million units, the rapper has his first platinum plaque, and Smurk has yet another to line his studio's walls. With the song having such a tremendous impact on hip-hop this year, a number of respected rappers are itching to put some work in over the YC-produced beat, which brings us to IDK's latest freestyle.

Uploading two new videos on YouTube, IDK is officially back with the release of his new freestyle over "Back In Blood". He filmed a music video to go alongside the bars-heavy release, which runs just over a minute.

IDK just continues to impress with his flows. Listen to his "Back In Blood" freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I bought a crib and a chain in a pandemic

Got an AMG and not a Panamera

Got a twin-turbo in the hood

Like I'm in the trenches next to Tia and Tamera

Drippin' chlorophyll like I'm sippin' syrup

Fresh up out the salon, I'ma f*ck her hair up