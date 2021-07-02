IDK & Young Thug Link For "PradadaBang"

We're receiving more music from IDK now that he's in full album mode as the release of USEE4YOURSELF looms, and for his latest single, he teamed up with Young Thug. IDK has been making major moves behind the scenes with new partnerships with both Nike and Harvard. The famed Ivy League university has linked with IDK for a new business school program that reportedly caters to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

IDK and Blue Rondo are responsible for production on "PradadaBang" with Young Thug, and it's a track that targets women who are in it for the cash, more than love. The two ping pong back and forth throughout as the track paves the way for USEE4YOURSELF's arrival next week.

"The idea of love is a complicated thing," IDK previously shared in a post about the record. "It’s even more complicated for a black man in an environment that limits your vulnerability. I needed the truth to heal. I’m only now starting to see that." Stream "PradadaBang" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We get in one argument

You gon' live in that purse when I'm kickin' you out

I don't f*ck with no broke b*tches, ain't no doubt

That be chasin' them rich n*ggas for the clout

Put they head in the ceilin', in the clouds (Poof)

And then they go runnin' they mouth (Uh-huh)