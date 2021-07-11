mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

IDK & Slick Rick Team Up On "Hey Auntie"

Aron A.
July 11, 2021 10:44
Hey Auntie
IDK Feat. Slick Rick

IDK taps Slick Rick for a highlight off of "USEE4YOURSELF."


IDK has remained a critical favorite but it seems with the release of his latest project, USEE4YOURSELF, it seems that fans are catching up. Each project has continued to push boundaries within IDK's sonic wheelhouse while bringing together unexpected collaborators for incredible outcomes. On his latest project, he came through with a dose of nostalgia with some help from The Ruler.

On "Hey Auntie," IDK brings on the iced-out OG, Slick Rick, for a highlight off of the project. The song's production is handled by IDK, along with LDG Beats and Teddy Roxpin who help create an atmospheric tone for the two rappers to reflect on their childhoods. The song also has contributions from Mike Dean who mixed down the record.

Quotable Lyrics
I been holdin' this shit inside too long, like one right's two wrongs
The road of healin', stuck in rush hour like I'm Soo-Yung
A man sayin' how he feel make him feel like Mulan
A bitch in a man's clothes, guess that's what I stand for

IDK Slick Rick
