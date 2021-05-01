After the police shooting death of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Ohio, LeBron James caught a lot of flack as he took to Twitter with the message “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY." Eventually, LeBron deleted this tweet after gathering more facts on the case, although the damage had largely been done. Police officers were especially upset with LeBron's message and for the last couple of weeks, they have nothing but harass the NBA superstar.

One such case came out of Idaho as an officer by the name of Nate Silvester went on TikTok and mocked LeBron for his message. According to the Idaho Statesman, the officer was actually suspended although it's unclear as to whether or not he was fired completely.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Regardless, a GoFund Me was made on behalf of Silvester and it is already wracking up a ton of donations. The GoFund Me already has upwards of $210,000 in it which truly makes us question who exactly is offering up this kind of money for one random officer. Regardless, it seems as though starting a GoFund Me after being "canceled" is the new grift that won't be going away anytime soon.

Silvester has even made a video thanking those who sent him money, and in said video, he claims officers are being "bullied and vilified." You can watch that video, below.