Icewear Vezzo Unleashes "They Can't FWM"

Detroit and Michigan as a whole have cemented their sound in the current landscape of hip-hop. Icewear Vezzo's remained one of the most consistent rappers out of the bunch, earning praise from his peers, fans, and critics with each of his releases.

All of the success led to his newly inked deal with Quality Control. The deal went down in early August and Vezzo hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

Today, the rapper emerged with his latest release, "They Can't FWM." His laidback delivery takes center stage over ominous production detailing his rising profile in hip-hop with his signature style of witty wordplay.



Check out the latest record from Vezzo below and sound off on your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

A stick on me, bitch, I got a tool, I'm trying to fix something

Gang members, don't call me big bro, I ain't your big brother

On the road, 'bout to catch some plays like I'm hitchhiking

He switchin' sides, get that boy some shoes 'cause he be flip floppin'