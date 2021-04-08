mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Icewear Vezzo Taps Lil Durk For "Up The Sco"

Erika Marie
April 08, 2021 01:01
145 Views
13
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Up The Sco
Icewear Vezzo Feat. Lil Durk

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The pair of rappers take aim at their opps as they spit bars about the street life.


Detroit and Chicago collided on a new single from Icewear Vezzo. The Motown emcee has been carefully cooking up his forthcoming release Rich Off Prints and the meticulous rollout continued at the top of Thursday (April 8) morning with "Up The Sco," a single that features the Windy City's Lil Durk. The two artists trade verses about street life and their come-up over slow-burning Rocaine production that has Icewear Vezzo's fans excited about his next album.

Vezzo also delivered a message to anyone who feels as if their haters are getting in the way of their business moves. "1 thing about it can’t no n*gga , no b*tch , no hater , no opp , no fan , no entity , OR NOBODY stop or come in between nothing or any blessings God got for you," the rapper recently wrote on Instagram. His followers were quick to add that they agreed. stream Icewear Vezzo's "Up The Sco" featuring Lil Durk and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I was in the field, ain't have no pot to piss in (Nah)
N*gga f*ck the competition they your opposition (They your opposition)
Five hunnid thousand just in the jewels, see them diamonds glisten (What?)

Icewear Vezzo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  3
  0
  145
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Icewear Vezzo Lil Durk
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Icewear Vezzo Taps Lil Durk For "Up The Sco"
13
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject