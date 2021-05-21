Icewear Vezzo Shows Major Love To Detroit On New Mixtape "Rich Off Pints"

Icewear Vezzo has been around for years, consistently putting on for Detroit with all of his releases. He's one of the frontrunners in his city, using his platform to support rising rappers from the Motor City. As one of the major players in America's Comeback City, Icewear Vezzo has crafted a sound for himself to continue expanding on. On his latest mixtape Rich Off Pints, Vezz brings energy, raw street tales, and plenty of authenticity to the table.

The new project was released last night, featuring guest verses from Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, EST Gee, BIG30, Dreezy, and more. Plenty of Detroit players are also featured, including GT, Peezy, Rio Da Yung OG, Louie Ray, and more.

A new music video for "Choppy Talk" also launched this afternoon, which you can watch below.

Listen to the new mixtape below and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. 6 Up

2. Choppy Talk

3. Live In STL

4. 1 & 1

5. Jack Artist (feat. Rio Da Yung OG)

6. Free Kill

7. Still With Me

8. Lamb Chop

9. Venting

10. Fucc The Clout

11. Kitchen (feat. BIG30)

12. Need Me (feat. Dreezy)

13. Dawg Shit (feat. Peezy)

14. Spice Talk (feat. KrispyLife Kidd, Rio Da Yung OG, Louie Ray, & Grind Hard E)

15. Kobe Bryant (feat. EST Gee)

16. Goat (feat. Trippie Redd)

17. G6 (feat. Lil Yachty & GT)

18. That's It