Icewear Vezzo Returns With A Plethora Of Bars On "5 Milli"

Icewear Vezzo has been putting in work over the past few years and it's clear that he is not content with staying where he is on the ladder. The artist was signed to Motown Records almost three years ago now and since that time, he has put together some solid projects and singles that have allowed him to enjoy a fairly large fanbase who is always looking forward to his new music.

On Friday, Vezzo came through with his latest effort which is a track called "5 Milli." The song features that signature style of Detroit rap that has become so popular as of late, and there is no doubt that Vezzo has perfected the sound. The bars throughout the track are both clever and braggadocios and as a result, there is plenty of personality to go around.

If you're a fan of this style or just want to hear some fresh sounds, be sure to give this effort a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't no in between you either solid or you fake

Hunnid on my necklace I got stones that match the bracelet

Jump out 75 right off the road, fuck her today

Ain't got time to hug and kiss she gon suck my dick how I'm impatient