Icewear Vezzo Releases His New Project "DRANK BABY" Ft. Yo Gotti, Mozzy & More

Icewear Vezzo has been making a lot of noise out of Detroit over the last few years. After signing a deal with Motown a few years back, he's continued to make major strides in his career, especially in the midst of Detroit having a major spotlight shined on them once again. Today, Vezzo came through with a brand new project for his fans titled, DRANK BABY. With thirteen songs in total, the rapper enlists help from Mozzy, Dej Loaf, Yo Gotti and 42 Dugg to make the project come to life.

Peep the project and tracklist below.

1. Intro

2.Waiting List

3.Exclusive

4.Ghetto Motvation

5.Shottas

6.Equal (feat. Dej Loaf)

7.Gang Time (feat. Mozzy)

8.Out the Mud

9.Bacc On It (feat. 42 Dugg)

10.From Afar

11.Both Sides

12.Every Morning

13.Run It Up (feat. Yo Gotti)