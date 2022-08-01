Veteran Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo has had an illustrious but low-key career, having recorded with the legendary Motown Records and amassed millions of streams from songs like "Know The Difference" featuring Lil Baby and "Champions." He just got a big win, signing to Quality Control and getting a QC chain from the label's CEO, P, following the release of Rich Off Pints 3.





Quality Control is an Atlanta-based label that has propelled the careers of the Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and many more. Icewear Vezzo was welcomed into the QC family during Lil Baby and Chris Brown's show for their 'One of Them Ones" tour in Vezzo's home city, Detroit.

Given the fact that Icewear Vezzo has been making music for a decade, it's gratifying to see all his hard work pay off. We've been covering his releases and videos as early as 2013's "Word of Mouf" remix with SAYITAINTTONE, Boldy James, and Oba Rowland. He's also been incredibly prolific, with five projects in the last five years that have defined his street-savvy and hard-hitting approach to his craft. His most recent hit with Key Glock, "Whatever," adds to a long list of standouts features on his tracks from the likes of Future, Lil Durk, fellow Detroit riser Babyface Ray, and the previously mentioned Lil Baby.

The 31-year-old rapper has also not been shy about his own struggles and personal life, revealing last year that he's off probation for the first time in his adult life. He's also had a few choice words to say about the rules of the rap and street game and how they've all been broken. After all the years of hustle, big congrats to Icewear Vezzo for signing to one of the hottest labels in the game and continuing to establish himself as a rapper to watch.