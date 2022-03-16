Icewear Vezzo Offers Chilling New Single "First 48"

Detroit has had a strong grip on the rap game but for an artist like Icewear Vezzo, this moment is truly a result of grinding for years without giving up. Though he's getting his shine right now, it took nearly a decade to get to the point he is. Still, his hunger is evident in every track he releases, including his latest banger, "First 48." The chilling new single from Vezzo finds him skating over an instrumental that sounds like it came straight out of a horror movie. Vezzo mirrors the atmosphere of the production with cautionary bars about disobeying the street code.

The latest release from Vezzo comes ahead of the release of his forthcoming project, Rich Off Pints which he said is "coming soon."

Quotable Lyrics

Where I'm from, nah, ain't shit sweet, check the murder rate

Fuck the top, here come the switch, bro caught a murder case

Check them Percs, they sellin' fent, this shit a dirty game

Watch the mirror, they trackin' cars, you better turn away

