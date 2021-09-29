mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Icewear Vezzo Links With Future For "Everyday"

Mitch Findlay
September 29, 2021 11:12
458 Views
10
1
Icewear Vezzo 2021 Iced Up RecordsIcewear Vezzo 2021 Iced Up Records
Icewear Vezzo 2021 Iced Up Records

Everyday
Icewear Vezzo Feat. Future

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Icewear Vezzo and Future join forces for "Rich Off Pints 2" collaboration "Everyday."


Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo has returned with his brand new album Rich Off Pints 2, featuring guest appearances from Future, Moneybagg Yo, Babyface Ray, RMR, and more. While Vezzo himself largely holds it down across the fourteen-track endeavor, one of the notable highlights worth showcasing arrives by way of "Everyday," one of two collaborations with Future.

By now, fans already know that Future tends to deliver on featured tracks, and this one is no exception. A veteran in the game at this point, Future holds it down with the opening verse. "I'm so geeked off these pills in a Phantom with a K, Me and Vezzo, we twins, I'm in Detroit every day," he raps. "Got a bando in the 6 straight to the California state /I got fentanyl on my shirt cost a feature from Drake."

Vezzo picks up with similar energy, riding the Antt Beats-produced banger with a dynamic flow. "I got shooters, I got opps, fuck your hood and fuck your block," he sneers. "Eighty K around my neck, had to suicide my watch / I can't move without my Glock, I can't do without my chop." Check out the hard-hitting "Everyday" now, and stream Rich Off Pints 2 right here. 

Quotable Lyrics

I'm so geeked off these pills in a Phantom with a K,
Me and Vezzo, we twins, I'm in Detroit every day
Got a bando in the 6 straight to the California state
I got fentanyl on my shirt cost a feature from Drake

Icewear Vezzo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  458
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Icewear Vezzo Future
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Icewear Vezzo Links With Future For "Everyday"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject