Icewear Vezzo Links With Future For "Everyday"

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo has returned with his brand new album Rich Off Pints 2, featuring guest appearances from Future, Moneybagg Yo, Babyface Ray, RMR, and more. While Vezzo himself largely holds it down across the fourteen-track endeavor, one of the notable highlights worth showcasing arrives by way of "Everyday," one of two collaborations with Future.

By now, fans already know that Future tends to deliver on featured tracks, and this one is no exception. A veteran in the game at this point, Future holds it down with the opening verse. "I'm so geeked off these pills in a Phantom with a K, Me and Vezzo, we twins, I'm in Detroit every day," he raps. "Got a bando in the 6 straight to the California state /I got fentanyl on my shirt cost a feature from Drake."

Vezzo picks up with similar energy, riding the Antt Beats-produced banger with a dynamic flow. "I got shooters, I got opps, fuck your hood and fuck your block," he sneers. "Eighty K around my neck, had to suicide my watch / I can't move without my Glock, I can't do without my chop." Check out the hard-hitting "Everyday" now, and stream Rich Off Pints 2 right here.

