Icewear Vezzo Joins Rising Chicago Rapper Prince Hotboi On New Single

Aron A.
October 13, 2020 20:55
Prince HotBoi & Icewear Vezzo connect for a brand new banger, "211."


Prince HotBoi is bubbling up out of Chicago right now. Though no project out right now on streaming services, he's delivered a consistent stream of music in the past few years and clearly gearing up to do some big things. 2019's "Let Me Find Out" has been bumping and recently unleashed his collaboration with DJ Milticket called, "6 For 6." Now, he's back with his latest offering, "211" ft. Icewear Vezzo. The two rappers deliver chilling Midwestern flows on this one, delivering street-centric bars over the boisterous bass. 

"It was cool, and actually one of my first challenges musically. All I kept saying was, 'I can't let Vezz out rap me I gotta keep up.' It was a dope experience and we had good chemistry in studio on a DJ Milticket beat Detroit style with bangin 808's," Prince HotBoi said about the song in a statement.

Check the song out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Got a line in Kentucky back to the O
Fucked around and found a plug in the country, bitch I'm the GOAT
Pro tuck, got 40 up in the coat
Real n***a pressed the line, I got shooters ready to go

