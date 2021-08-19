mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Icewear Vezzo Exudes Detroit Mobster Energy On "Chamber Brothers"

Joshua Robinson
August 19, 2021 17:00
131 Views
20
1
Icewear Vezzo/YouTubeIcewear Vezzo/YouTube
Icewear Vezzo/YouTube

Chamber Brothers
Icewear Vezzo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
90% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Rich Off Pints 2" is almost here.


Icewear Vezzo is ready to put on for the bubbling Michigan rap scene once more when Rich Off Pints 2 releases on September 3, but in the meantime, he continues to treat his fans with new singles like "Chamber Brothers."

The smooth, head-bobbing track clocks in right around three minutes, and it finds the Drank God doing what he does best — rattling off lowkey bars that will have you rewinding the track because you probably missed them the first time. Produced by The Mechanics, "Chamber Brothers" also comes accompanied by a music video, and just like the single, it's minimal, yet captivating.

With promising tracks like "Chamber Brothers" and the momentum that he has built with his first Rich Off Pints project earlier this summer, Icewear Vezzo is definitely gearing up to have another big release with Rich Off Pints 2. Are you feeling Vezzo's latest release?

Quotable Lyrics

Now you ain't never up no score, you out here scrimmaging
Where I'm from we slime him out and wipe the middle man
Told lil gang they gotta chill, they out here killing shit
How you caught a body, did they time, and you still a bitch?
AR heavy on my shoulder gotta aim this fucker
Selling crack like it's the '80s, we the Chamber Brothers

Icewear Vezzo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  131
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Icewear Vezzo Rich Off Pints 2
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Icewear Vezzo Exudes Detroit Mobster Energy On "Chamber Brothers"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject