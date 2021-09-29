Icewear Vezzo Drops New Mixtape "Rich Off Pints 2" Featuring Future, MoneyBagg Yo, & More

Icewear Vezzo is one of the most integral voices to Detroit's booming rap scene, and he's back with his new mixtape Rich Off Pints 2.

Just a few months after dropping the first Rich Off Pints tape, the street rapper is back with the sequel. The mixtape comes via his own Iced Up Records, and it features a bunch of rap's biggest names. Future makes a couple of appearances, and MoneyBagg Yo, Babyface Ray, RMR, and others all have spots on the tracklist.

With this project, Vezzo looks to cement his "living legend" status, which is a title that Detroit natives have comfortably handed to him for years. In addition to Rich Off Pints 2, Vezzo was also recently added to Lil Baby's current tour, performing well into October across the country.

Check out Icewear Vezzo's new mixtape below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Quagen

2. 5 Mill

3. Everyday (feat. Future)

4. Get Bacc

5. Mudd Baby

6. Sippin (feat. Babyface Ray)

7. Out Here (feat. MoneyBagg Yo)

8. Chamber Brothers

9. Hustle Hard (feat. RMR)

10. Neva Had A Handout

11. Ghetto Ice (feat. Rio Da Yung OG)

12. Wait For It (feat. Antt Beatz)

13. Tear The Club Up (feat. Future)

14. Old English