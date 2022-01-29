Icewear Vezzo Confirms His Wealth On "Richer Than My Opps"

Detroit's Icewear Vezzo saw a huge surge in popularity in 2021, as his two projects Rich Off Pints and Rich Off Pints 2 led to some stellar collaborations with marquee features. After making music with hitmakers like Future, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, Lil Durk, EST Gee, fellow Detroit native Babyface Ray, Moneybagg Yo and more, Vezzo is poised to keep going up in 2022.

To open this year's musical campaign, Vezzo dropped his new single "Richer Than My Opps" on Jan. 28. Although we are in a new year, the track sees Icewear Vezzo continue to flex his promiscuity and wealth over the rhythmic claps on the beat, with a catchy, repetitive hook and menacing flow on the verses.

With a puffy red jacket on, Vezzo flexes his cash all throughout the song's music video.

Check out Icewear Vezzo's new song "Richer Than My Opps" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Thousand dollar stacks, some of my racks come with interest (Drank God)

Yeah, dirty thot b*tch, she suck lean of my d*ck (Hoe)

I'm a pill poppin' dawg, let me pee on yo' lips (Let me pee on yo' lips)

Fuck on n****'s wife, you take that that ring off- (Ooh)

Said I fuck on n****'s wife, you take that that ring off yo' b*tch (Ring of that b*tch)