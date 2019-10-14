mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Icewear Vezzo Comes Through With "CEO" Song

Milca P.
October 14, 2019 02:43
Vezzo shows up with a new track.


Detroit's Icewear Vezzo has returned to check in with his latest "CEO" track.

The David Wesson-produced delivery marks Icewear Vezzo's first since collaborating with DJ Ill Will on last months' Robbin Season effort. Prior to that, Vezzo was skating on the Big Sean-assisted "Balance" selection.

Just last month, Vezzo flexed his CEO status when he gathered the community to come together for his “Walk a Mile in My Shoe Drive” in collaboration with the Detroit Rappers Organization--run by his mother.

“I woke up and I was mad about something, but I realized that there’s nothing for me to be mad about,” he said. “I have enough and I’m supposed to be happy. Not only did I have enough, I had too much. I woke up and took all of the clothes out of my closet, took it downtown, and gave it to the homeless.”

Quotable Lyrics

Money in the sky and floor, too
Open the garage like a showroom
Sending it through sky, let the bo's though
I be mixing and mastering like Pro Tools

Icewear Vezzo
