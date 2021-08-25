For the first time in his adult life, Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo is off of probation.

Well-known for being one of the main staples of Detroit's hip-hop scene, Icewear Vezzo has been working to change his life around in recent years. After spending much of his adult life catching various charges, he's been cleaning his image up and for the first time in nearly a decade and a half, the "Chamber Brothers" rapper is off probation.

"I’m Finally FREE," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a recent photo. "I been on probation since I was 17. My P.O called me today and said that shit over!! thank GOD."



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

This is obviously a huge accomplishment for Icewear Vezzo, and it's being celebrated by his peers in the game, including G.T., among others.

Congratulations to the hip-hop veteran on finally getting off probation. Now, his ceiling is limitless.

Earlier this year, Icewear Vezzo spoke with the Bagfuel guys about the state of Detroit rap, explaining how things have changed since he first started rapping. Alongside producer Helluva, Vezz shouted out many of the Detroit rappers making noise and continually putting on for the city, but there's arguably nobody who reps Detroit harder than himself.