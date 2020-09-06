Icewear Vezzo & YN Jay Connect On "Autograph"

YN Jay has been quietly been dominating the summer. The rapper, who's gained a serious buzz with the success of his single "COOCHIE," has been dropping heat all summer long and keeping his foot on the pedal. This week, he unleashed his new single, "Autograph" ft. Icewear Vezzo. The two rappers collide over a chilling beat with scam bars, major flexes, and outrageous punchlines. They don't need a hook, just bars between the two, though they're contrasting delivery and vocal tones keep things exciting throughout.

Icewear Vezzo has been particularly busy this year outside of his collaborations. The rapper released two projects this year, DRANK BABY and Robbin Season 2. We're excited to hear more music from him soon.

Check out YN Jay and Icewear Vezzo's new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Damn, I mean got no L's

Count the money till my hands ain't got no nails

Fuck around shoot a cop, got the glock on 12

Fucked around and pulled all the lean, ain't no pop on shelves



