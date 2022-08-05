Icewear Vezzo & Kodak Black Connect On "It's All On U"

It's been a week of non-stop action for Icewear Vezzo. The Detroit rapper is fresh off of the release of Rich Off Pints 2, the third and final installment of his famed mixtape series. However, it also marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career. Vezzo inked a deal with Quality Control shortly after, having P bless him with a QC chain to commemorate the deal.

Following his new record deal, Icewear Vezzo's keeping his foot on the pedal with the release of his new collaboration alongside Kodak Black titled, "It's All On U," produced by Antt Beatz. It's the first collaboration between the two artists but together, they prove that they have the streets on lock from Broward County to Detroit

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Rich and gang bang

Leave a fifty in this bitch to rain in, huh

Bustin' shit, don't wear no Plain Jane

Hundred-thousand dollar Rollie, Scottsdale, an AP on the same hand

