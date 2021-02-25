Icewear Vezzo & Babyface Ray Team Up On "Holiday"

Detroit's Icewear Vezzo has teamed up with the buzzing voice of the city Babyface Ray for a blistering new banger titled, "Holiday." The new record is a menacing and exhilarating track that Ray describes as "money counter music." The two rappers talk their sh*t as they detail their expensive drug habits and the money they've acquired in their time in the rap game. Ray kicks things off before sliding it over to Vezzo who delivers a menacing verse.

Icewear Vezzo hasn't wasted any time releasing new music since the year hit. The rapper kicked things off with the release of "Cheat Code" before following it up with "6Print."

The bubbling Detroit rapper Babyface Ray recently released his latest project, Unfuckwitable.

Check out their new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

Just put a switchy on a .40, this bitch modernized

Take a Xanny, get the tweakin' then I popped the guys

Might fuck around and write a book and call it 'How To Rob'

My youngin' wild, he gotta snort a line just to calm him down