Icewear Vezzo & Babyface Ray Team Up On "Holiday"

Aron A.
February 24, 2021 19:26
Holiday
Icewear Vezzo Feat. Babyface Ray

Icewear Vezzo and Babyface Ray connect for a banger.


Detroit's Icewear Vezzo has teamed up with the buzzing voice of the city Babyface Ray for a blistering new banger titled, "Holiday." The new record is a menacing and exhilarating track that Ray describes as "money counter music." The two rappers talk their sh*t as they detail their expensive drug habits and the money they've acquired in their time in the rap game. Ray kicks things off before sliding it over to Vezzo who delivers a menacing verse.

Icewear Vezzo hasn't wasted any time releasing new music since the year hit. The rapper kicked things off with the release of "Cheat Code" before following it up with "6Print." 

The bubbling Detroit rapper Babyface Ray recently released his latest project, Unfuckwitable

Check out their new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics
Just put a switchy on a .40, this bitch modernized
Take a Xanny, get the tweakin' then I popped the guys
Might fuck around and write a book and call it 'How To Rob'
My youngin' wild, he gotta snort a line just to calm him down

