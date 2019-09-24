We recently published our extensive interview with Ice T, where he spoke about dry snitching, acting, his family, and much more. In his exclusive talk with us, he spoke about witnessing Eminem getting booed on stage, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and even Jussie Smollett. One thing he did not mention though is that his wife, Coco Austin still prefers to breastfeed their near four-year-old daughter.

There is a large stigma around breastfeeding your children with many parents believing it's best to introduce appropriate foods after six months. Coco Austin wouldn't change anything about her relationship with her and Ice's daughter Chanel though. She shared a photo of herself nursing her little girl on a private jet and included a statement, which she hopes will lead to the normalization of breastfeeding.



"A mothers calling... I'm so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing," wrote the star online. "I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week. They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob... Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I'm lucky she hasn't grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.."

