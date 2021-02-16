Today is one of those days, where several rappers across a variety of generations celebrate their birthday. Between Conway The Machine, Lupe Fiasco, Denzel Curry, and Ice-T, the celebratory spirit is on high. And in the case of the Original Gangsta, who has officially turned the corner on his 63rd birthday, all we can really do is marvel at the scope of the man's longevity.

Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty Images

After all, Ice-T has been putting in work for decades now, having played an integral role in shaping gangsta rap as we know it today. And that's not even factoring in his work on the metal circuit with Body Count -- the versatility must be applauded. Though he may have previously deemed himself "too old for the dumb shit," that hasn't stopped him from keeping it moving and hustling with an impressive work ethic; case in point, Ice has recently kicked off the twenty-second season of Law & Order Special Victims Unit, the longest-running primetime drama in TV history.

"Thank you Thank you Thank you for all the Birthday wishes!" writes Ice, taking to Twitter to share a few words on the big day. "63 Trips around the Sun!! Life is good. Because I’ve learned to appreciate every second. Life is Precious because no one is promised tomorrow.. Thanks, for joining me on my ride..It’s far from over. I’m just warming up." We'd like to share our own birthday wishes to Ice, who continues to lead by example to any young rapper looking for inspiration.