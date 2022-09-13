Ice-T says that he's finished discussing Los Angeles gang culture following the recent killing of PnB Rock. Explaining on Twitter, Ice-T remarked that he's tired of people not taking his advice seriously.

“I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he tweeted. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Ice-T wasn't the only one with advice in response to the shooting. Boosie BadAzz told his fellow rappers traveling to Los Angeles to keep a gun on them for their own personal protection.

"Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!" Boosie tweeted Tuesday. "BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA."

PnB Rock was shot and killed during an apparent robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on West Manchester Avenue while dining with his girlfriend. Nicki Minaj, Tee Grizzley, and many more shared tributes for the late rapper on social media after news broke of his death.

“It is a bold crime and it’s tragic that two people come to eat and enjoy their meal, and they’re get robbed while patronizing a restaurant,” said Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz of the shooting.

Check out Ice-T's tweet on the shooting below.

[Via]