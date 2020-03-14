It appears Coco Austin is still breastfeeding her 4-year old daughter Chanel Nicole. The wife of Ice T took to Instagram on Friday to share an intimate pic of her & her daughter in action while breastfeeding.

“At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end … suck up as much love as you can!” Austin began in her caption. “I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breasfeeding (sic) community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject … I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it’s like to continue boob time with a 4 year old."

Jon Kopaloff/ Getty Images

The former reality star added that she gets “tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on” her experience, explaining, “At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food … 😁.”

“Thank you to all that understand my view … i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well … Us moms are connected 💗,” Austin concluded, tacking a few hashtags on to the end like “#breastfeedingforcomfort,” “#weenwhentheyareready,” “#toddlerbreastfeeding” and “#teammommy.”

Check out the rather questionable pic (below).